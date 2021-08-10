CWV Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.93 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and $8,729.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00159489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00146696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,702.71 or 0.99903079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.82 or 0.00817141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CWVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.