TrueDeck Achieves Market Capitalization of $446,697.94 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 121.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $446,697.94 and $16,032.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00054282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.69 or 0.00849646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00107667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00041492 BTC.

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

