Cosmo Coin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $368,847.06 and $14.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00054282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.69 or 0.00849646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00107667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00041492 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

COSM is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

