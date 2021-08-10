Analysts Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.27). TransAct Technologies posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of TACT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 2.06. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

