The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.02 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,163. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $530.93 million, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

