Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 167,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $892.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXSM. William Blair set a $56.77 price target on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

