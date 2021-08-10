Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $70,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,039,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,062,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 460,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 411,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.48. The stock had a trading volume of 71,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,175. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.