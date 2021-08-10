Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $83.68

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.68 and last traded at $83.75, with a volume of 469570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,716. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Q2 by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

