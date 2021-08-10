Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after acquiring an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

V stock traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $237.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,871. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $462.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.