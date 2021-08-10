stETH (STETH) Reaches Market Cap of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00157542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00146410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,624.34 or 0.99925782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00814949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

