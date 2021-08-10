$173.73 Million in Sales Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will report $173.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.15 million. Standex International posted sales of $139.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $653.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $655.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $676.53 million, with estimates ranging from $673.85 million to $679.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Standex International.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Standex International stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Standex International has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $108.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Standex International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Standex International by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,099,000 after buying an additional 109,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

