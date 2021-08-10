Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

AGEN traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 73,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,957. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.26. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the first quarter worth $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

