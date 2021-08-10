Brokerages Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to announce $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.10 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $13.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,972 shares of company stock worth $836,485 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.12. 12,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,211. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.93. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.