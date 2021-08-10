Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.19. The stock had a trading volume of 226,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $348.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

