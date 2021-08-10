Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Buys 131,200 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 131,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$579,182.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,000 shares in the company, valued at C$790,195.50.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 240,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,090,008.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Total Energy Services Inc bought 107,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$414,544.90.

TOT traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.70. 42,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,972. The company has a market cap of C$166.50 million and a PE ratio of -4.27. Total Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$4.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$93.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.3889373 EPS for the current year.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.88.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

