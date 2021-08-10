Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.84 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $3,361,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,176 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $203.49. 8,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.00. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,779 shares of company stock worth $26,953,492 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

