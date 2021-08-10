Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ADMS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,914. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The company has a market cap of $190.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

