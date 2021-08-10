Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.00 EPS

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.

Shares of SIC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. 123,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,884. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $363.92 million, a P/E ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.