Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.82 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.14.

ICHR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.03. 5,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,402. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97. Ichor has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

