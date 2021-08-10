BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BHTG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,654. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. BioHiTech Global has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

