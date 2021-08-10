Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6,029.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270,946 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after buying an additional 201,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,604 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.04. 374,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,777,733. The company has a market cap of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

