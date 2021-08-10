SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -232.99 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $64.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16.
In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
