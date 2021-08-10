SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -232.99 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $64.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

