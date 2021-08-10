Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target Increased to GBX 116 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 259 ($3.38).

LON:RR traded down GBX 3.34 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 109.08 ($1.43). 34,179,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.38. The company has a market cap of £9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80).

In related news, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 11,532 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £11,301.36 ($14,765.30). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 915 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £979.05 ($1,279.14).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

