The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Trimmed by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after purchasing an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,146,880,000 after purchasing an additional 187,160 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $331.60. The stock had a trading volume of 82,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,519. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.72. The company has a market cap of $352.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

