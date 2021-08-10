Blue Fin Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.59. 477,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,484,579. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $110.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.50.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

