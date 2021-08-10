Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Cut by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.66. 739,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,143,281. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,415 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,082. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

