Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.78 Million

Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report sales of $403.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $385.00 million and the highest is $431.00 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $367.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.59. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $170.31 and a one year high of $301.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.61. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

