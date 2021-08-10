Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.63. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

