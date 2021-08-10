Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Posts Earnings Results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TNXP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 313,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,899,057. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $258.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 46,800.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

