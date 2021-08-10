GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Shares of NYSE:GPX remained flat at $$20.41 during trading on Tuesday. 3,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,774. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.07 million, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

