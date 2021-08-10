Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.01 billion-$6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

NYSE HLF traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.21. 38,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,570. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.04. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

