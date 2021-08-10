Blue Fin Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.55. The company had a trading volume of 264,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,415. The company has a market capitalization of $217.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.74. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.