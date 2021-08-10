Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.5% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 45,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 13,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.71. The company had a trading volume of 580,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,983. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $192.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

