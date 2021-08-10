Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 488 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

JNJ traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.83. 256,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,354,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.91. The firm has a market cap of $457.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

