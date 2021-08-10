Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BFLY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 56,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,580. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

In other Butterfly Network news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $190,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins bought 150,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

