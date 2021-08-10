PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%.

NYSE PAR traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $63.42. 11,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,378. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.