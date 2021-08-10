Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Invests $610,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,390,000 after acquiring an additional 127,257 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.39. 4,634,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

