Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. DoorDash accounts for 0.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DoorDash by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after buying an additional 4,899,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DoorDash by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after buying an additional 1,862,768 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,027,000 after buying an additional 507,479 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in DoorDash by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,969,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,655,000 after buying an additional 3,408,936 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $11,112,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. KGI Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $6.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.12. 149,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,033. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.82. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

