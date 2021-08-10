Thingschain Hits 1-Day Volume of $325.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $57,601.27 and approximately $325.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,539.53 or 0.99868427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00030473 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00068212 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00013131 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000828 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TICUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.