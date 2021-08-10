American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.94. 1,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $72.28 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 2.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $20,712,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,570,000 after acquiring an additional 136,187 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 294,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,063,000 after acquiring an additional 101,103 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,743,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 19.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

