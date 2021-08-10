Brokerages Set Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) PT at $42.43

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $85,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $147,840.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

WORK stock remained flat at $$45.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

