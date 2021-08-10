Zacks: Brokerages Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CIR stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. 5,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

