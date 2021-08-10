Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will post sales of $22.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $20.00 million. Velodyne Lidar reported sales of $32.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year sales of $85.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

VLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $21,768,232.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,731,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $27,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,383 shares in the company, valued at $983,038.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,549,870 shares of company stock valued at $56,152,459. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.95. 129,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.92. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

