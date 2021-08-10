Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

AZYO stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.00. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. Aziyo Biologics has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

