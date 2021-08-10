Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.25. 326,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,884,254. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.49. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $267.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

