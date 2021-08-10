MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI stock remained flat at $$11.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.