MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI stock remained flat at $$11.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile
