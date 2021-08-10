Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.900-$1.960 EPS.

HPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.28.

HPP traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,742. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -672.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.15.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

