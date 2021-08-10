SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SSPPF. Peel Hunt raised shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

SSPPF stock remained flat at $$3.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

