EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

ESLOY stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.51. 22,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.60, a PEG ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.29.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

