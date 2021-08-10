FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,268 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of FMC worth $17,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth about $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in FMC by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 177.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after purchasing an additional 674,766 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 200.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 591,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.50. 28,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $92.85 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.69.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

